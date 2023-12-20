Wed 27 to Fri 29 December

  • On-line auction. Blue Texels: 30 head. Ewe lambs, ram lambs and in-lamb ewes. For Hurricane flock. At Beattie’s MartEye.

    • Fri 29 December

  • Dispersal sale of Lakeview Bluefaced Leicester flock. Ewes, gimmers and ewe lambs, 60 head. At Beattie’s Pedigree Centre, Omagh, 6pm. Bid ringside or at Beattie’s MartEye.

    • Sat 30 December

  • Fat ewes, store and fat lambs, breeding sheep. Swatragh Mart, 10.30am.
  • Livingstone Christmas tractor run. In support of three local charities. Starts from Armagh Business Park. Register from 10am for noon start.

    • A date in January 2024

  • One day hedge-laying course. At CAFRE Greenmount, Antrim. Register interest at https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/hedge-laying/.