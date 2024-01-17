Thurs 18 JanuaryThe LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart. Dairy sale, two bulls for Andrew Magowan, 128 fresh heifers, 20 maidens for G and J Booth. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.
Thurs 18 and Thurs 25 JanuarySoil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Mourne Country Hotel, Newry. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.
Fri 19 January
John Deere tractors and machinery open day, 10am to 10pm. At Stephen Moore, 234 Drumcroone Road, Coleraine.
Sat 20 JanuaryThe Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.
Mon 22 JanuaryUFU presidents’ roadshow. City Hotel Armagh, 8pm. The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.
Tues 23 JanuaryUlster Grassland Society AGM and conference. “Setting up the business for the future”. At Dunadry Hotel, 10am to 4pm. Book with George on 07920-037910.WoI heifers, 100 springers and 10 outfits. For R Hadden. Markethill Mart, 7pm.
Tues 23 and Tues 30 JanuarySoil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Millbrook Lodge Hotel, Ballynahinch. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.
Wed 24 JanuaryUFU presidents’ roadshow. Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, 8pm.
Wed 24 and Thurs 25 January
The AJS farm machinery show, noon to 10pm. Eikon Centre, Maze.
Thurs 25 JanuaryUAS, UFU and CAFRE arable conference. At Greenmount campus, 9.30am to 4pm. Register at www.ufuni.org/events. Or call 028-9037-0222. Willofarm dispersal: 102 head for the Throne family. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am. Teagasc Lowland Sheep Conference. Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, 7pm. Details at www.teagasc.ie/sheepcon24
Thurs 25 January and Thurs 1 FebruarySoil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Maginn’s Bar, Castlewellan. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.
Fri 26 JanuaryThree pedigree AA bulls for John Lawrence. Ballymena Mart, 11am.
Fri 26 to close on Mon 29 January at 7pmOnline Aberdeen Angus bull sale. For Best’s Loughans herd. At Markethill MartEye.
