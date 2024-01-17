Thurs 18 January

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart.
  • Dairy sale, two bulls for Andrew Magowan, 128 fresh heifers, 20 maidens for G and J Booth. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.

    • Thurs 18 and Thurs 25 January

  • Soil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Mourne Country Hotel, Newry. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.

    • Fri 19 January

  • John Deere tractors and machinery open day, 10am to 10pm. At Stephen Moore, 234 Drumcroone Road, Coleraine.

    • Sat 20 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.

    • Mon 22 January

  • UFU presidents’ roadshow. City Hotel Armagh, 8pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.

    • Tues 23 January

  • Ulster Grassland Society AGM and conference. “Setting up the business for the future”. At Dunadry Hotel, 10am to 4pm. Book with George on 07920-037910.
  • WoI heifers, 100 springers and 10 outfits. For R Hadden. Markethill Mart, 7pm.

    • Tues 23 and Tues 30 January

  • Soil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Millbrook Lodge Hotel, Ballynahinch. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.

    • Wed 24 January

  • UFU presidents’ roadshow. Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, 8pm.

    • Wed 24 and Thurs 25 January

  • The AJS farm machinery show, noon to 10pm. Eikon Centre, Maze.

    • Thurs 25 January

  • UAS, UFU and CAFRE arable conference. At Greenmount campus, 9.30am to 4pm. Register at www.ufuni.org/events. Or call 028-9037-0222.
  • Willofarm dispersal: 102 head for the Throne family. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.
  • Teagasc Lowland Sheep Conference. Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, 7pm. Details at www.teagasc.ie/sheepcon24

    • Thurs 25 January and Thurs 1 February

  • Soil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Maginn’s Bar, Castlewellan. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.

    • Fri 26 January

  • Three pedigree AA bulls for John Lawrence. Ballymena Mart, 11am.

    • Fri 26 to close on Mon 29 January at 7pm

  • Online Aberdeen Angus bull sale. For Best’s Loughans herd. At Markethill MartEye.