Thurs 29 May

  • DAERA Nutrients Action Programme in person information event. At CAFRE, Greenmount Campus, 2pm to 4pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Fri 30 May

  • The Health Check van. At Keady Mart.

    • Sat 31 May

  • Ballymena Show. At the livestock mart. Details at 07718 478 413. The Health Check van present.
  • The Rural Chaplin, Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts. Kenny is at 07938 488 372.

    • Mon 2 June

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 11.30am. At Alley Theatre, Strabane. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.

    • Wed 4 June

  • Nature Friendly Farming Network and Danske Bank. Farm walk at Dale Orr on organic beef and sheep. At 30 Churchtown Road, Downpatrick,10.30am to 2pm. Register at www.nffn.org/events

    • Thurs 5 June

  • Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training, 8.30am. At Lagan Valley Island Hall, Lisburn. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk.
  • CAFRE White Clover open day. At Beef and Sheep centre, Oldstone Road, Antrim. Tours at 11am, 3pm and 7pm, each lasting 1.5 hours.

    • Fri 6 June

  • The Farmers Choir. At Ballymoney Show, 8pm.

    • Sat 7 June

  • Ballymoney Show. Details at 07713 519928. The Health Check van present.
  • Lurgan Show. In Lurgan Park. Details at 07732172214.
  • Family Fair and Craft Fair. At Ballance House, 12noon to 4pm. Lisburn to Glenavy road. Details Facebook.com/Ballance House.

    • Sun 8 June

  • Rural Support and Life Beyond. Thanksgiving service in St. Johns Church of Ireland, Moneymore, 2.30pm. The Farmers Choir present.