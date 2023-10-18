At the launch of the 2024 conference were (from left) Rupert Alers-Hankey, UK director designate, Nuffield Farming Scholarships, Tom Rawson, Nuffield Farming and NI conference committee members Ciaran Hamill, Trevor Alcorn and Jason Rankin. \ Columba O'Hare

The UK Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust is to hold its annual conference in Belfast from 19 to 21 November 2024.

Around 30 scholars are due to present their findings at the event, which is taking place across a mix of venues to include the Belfast Assembly Rooms, Europa Hotel and Titanic Belfast. The annual conference was last in NI back in 2015.

Among those due to present their findings at the 2024 conference is NI-based Jonny Hanson, who works with community-based farming projects and is undertaking a study looking at the potential for the re-introduction of large carnivores in Britain and Ireland.

New scholarships

Speaking at a launch event on Tuesday, Tom Rawson from Nuffield confirmed that 89 applications were received for new scholarships starting in 2024, with 47 people interviewed and 23 being successful – it is the largest ever cohort of new scholars. Receiving support from the Thomas Henry Foundation for scholars engaged in the NI agricultural sector is Cormac White, who is based in Somerset, but has family ties in Ireland.

He is looking at the development of a sustainable, grazing-based small ruminant dairy system.

Next generation

The Nuffield Trust is also keen to encourage young talent and has set up a new pilot ‘Next-Gen Scholarship’, specifically targeting young people in NI aged 18 to 24, with an interest in the dairy industry.

Two successful applicants can take part in a fully-funded 30-day study programme, which involves staying on a range of UK dairy farms and taking part in a Nuffield dairy study tour to north Wales.

According to Tom Rawson, the scholarship is worth up to £5,000 each successful applicant and includes £1,000 to help cover the cost of labour to allow the applicant to take time away from their home farm. The application window runs from 17 October 2023 to 31 January 2024. Interviews for shortlisted applicants will take place in early February 2024.

If this pilot is successful, it is intended to offer the scholarship to other sectors.

