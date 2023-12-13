In the 12-month period to March 2023, a total of 1,536 cattle in NI had TB-like lesions at slaughter, which subsequently cultured positive for the disease.

Over the same period, 18,378 cattle were removed as reactors at a TB test, so out of all cases of the disease, the proportion found at slaughter comes to 7.7%, which is broadly in line with similar figures from recent years.

The figures on slaughter cattle published by DAERA, lag the data collected for TB reactors at a test by four months, given the time it takes to get the information back from the lab. The most recent monthly TB statistics relate to July 2023 and were published in early September 2023.

Read more

DAERA loses badger cull legal challenge