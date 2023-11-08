Factory prices for finished cattle and sheep are holding firm, despite a backlog of animals in the supply chain following last week’s strike by DAERA vets and meat inspectors.

Local factories resumed normal processing operations on Monday and reports from farmers offloading stock suggest prices are similar to those prior to the five-day strike period.

That means base quotes remain on 440p to 448p/kg for U-3 grading steers and heifers, although most reports indicate deals are running from 464p to 472p/kg for in-spec animals.

Cull cows remain a challenging trade, but there are signs of numbers starting to tighten as demand for manufacturing beef hardens.

Price reports on good quality suckler cows range from 340p to 350p/kg, although dairy types are in the region of 290p to 310p/kg depending on conformation.

Backlog

There are positive signs within the trade that the backlog of cattle created by last week’s strike will be absorbed relatively quickly.

Additional demand for the Christmas market means plants are operating at capacity, with some scaling back sheep numbers to prioritise kill lines for processing additional cattle.

Once the oversupply of cattle has been cleared, some factory agents have expressed concerns around the availability of in-spec steers and heifers coming to the market before the end of the year.

Mart managers also report smaller shows of forward stores suited to a short intensive finishing period, although this has yet to translate into a price lift within the live ring.

Lambs

Processing demand for slaughter fit lambs is also robust on both sides of the Irish border, keeping a floor under prices in marts and at local plants.

Base quotes are officially on 520p/kg, but 525p/kg is freely available with local plants now paying up to a carcase weight limit of 22kg.

However, with a strong mart trade returning £115 to £118 for slaughter fit lambs, and Irish plants paying €6.50/kg, NI plants are offering deals at 530p to 535p/kg to secure numbers.

