Factory prices for cattle and sheep are unchanged in NI.

Finished cattle prices are unchanged, as processors operate on a four-day week due to DAERA vets and meat inspectors undertaking industrial action on Thursday, 18 January.

U-3 base quotes remain on 458p/kg, although price deals are holding around 480p/kg for in-spec steers and heifers.

Cull cows are an improving trade, with a growing number of prices being paid in the region of 360p to 380p/kg for good-quality lots.

Marts continue to provide a strong alternative market for herds not under movement restriction. Prices of 200p/kg are available for good-quality cows and 280p to 290p/kg is being commonly paid for top-end prime cattle.

Sheep

Factory quotes for hoggets remain on 540p/kg. But with buying agents for Republic of Ireland (ROI)-based plants providing strong competition in the marts, price deals of 550p to 555p/kg are available to a 22.5kg carcase limit.

At the top of the market, farmers handling big numbers are negotiating deals of 560p/kg.

Prices of €6.90/kg are available in ROI, equating to a sterling equivalent in the region of 570p/kg.

