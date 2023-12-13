Higher prices for dairy commodities are being driven by tighter global milk supply, with key regions all producing less milk in September 2023 than in the same month in 2022, Dale Farm CEO Nick Whelan has said.

Addressing a UFU meeting in Cookstown on Tuesday, Whelan said a combination of poor weather, labour availability and tight margins were having an impact across the globe, including in the EU, where September production is down 0.8%.

“It is very unusual. Normally above 2% we would see as strong growth and below 1% would be weak growth, so when it’s negative, it’s particularly weak,” he said.

Markets have reacted to lower supply and sentiment is better, which is bringing buyers back in and helping to increase prices. EU cheese prices are up, skim is stable, whey is strong, while butter “has had a small wobble this week, but been good the last three months”.

He maintained that if milk flows continue to trend lower, it should mean farmgate prices get back to “a more sensible level” in the months ahead.

Patchy demand

However, while global demand is still rising by 1%-1.5%, he described it as “patchy”, not helped by a slow return to the market by Chinese buyers post COVID-19. There is also a challenge of affordability in Africa for milk powders, while in major European countries such as the UK and Germany, a significant number of consumers are very price sensitive due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Longer term

Looking towards the longer term, Whelan remains bullish for the prospects for the dairy industry.

“People need dairy and they like dairy, which is good for the resilience of the industry,” he said. He also pointed to climate legislation in various countries which is likely to constrain growth, as well as on-going challenges around labour and structural investment in the likes of Britain and France.

Carbon

However, NI agriculture also faces a major challenge in contributing towards a net zero greenhouse gas target by 2050. Whelan said he was “confident of a good outcome”, but that the science must be given time to evolve around the likes of carbon sequestration and methane emissions.

In the meantime, he is keen to press on with establishing a baseline by a roll-out of carbon auditing of NI farms.

“I would have liked it up and running nine months ago. We need to get on with it. The sooner the better. If it takes another three to six months, it is too slow,” he said. He was asked about farmer concerns around giving up this data: “If there is value to the data, we [in Dale Farm] will find it.”

Developments

In terms of future developments within his supply base, Whelan believes three-year fixed price schemes are “dead in the water” given the volatile market, although short-term schemes might be an option.

He would like to see what could be done to reduce the peak to trough ratio within the co-op, which currently is at 1.4:1.

“If I got it to 1.3:1 there is a massive benefit to all farmers in milk price,” he said. He also does not rule out further incentives to encourage higher milk solids in the future.

Read more

NI milk league: winter bonus keeps Dale Farm on top for October