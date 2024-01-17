Ever since power sharing was restored at Stormont in 2007, various agriculture ministers have tip-toed around the thorny issue of TB infection in badgers.

To be fair to the last incumbent, Minister Poots, he did come close to getting a targeted cull in TB hotspot areas off the ground. His efforts, combined with lobbying by farm organisations and analysis done by various expert groups, also meant the policy was generally supported by most political parties at Stormont.

But all that progress came to a halt when badger campaigners won a judicial review case against a proposed cull last October.

It has left DAERA’s TB eradication plan in limbo, because without action to deal with the disease in wildlife, there is no way farm organisations could ever tolerate a cut to the amount paid for TB reactors.

The only way forward seems to be for politicians in a restored Executive at Stormont to come forward with primary legislation to sort the badger issue.

Direction

In the meantime, civil servants at DAERA, directed by NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, have again suggested that the amount paid to farmers for TB reactors should be cut by up to 25% (see page 6).

While it is widely accepted that the move is part of a wider ploy to get politicians back into Stormont (the likes of water charges have also been consulted on), it would be naive to think that if the Assembly returns, this issue will simply disappear.

In 2022/2023, the total cost of the TB programme rose to a record high of £53m and since then, DAERA has agreed to a significant hike in the rates paid to private vets for TB testing.

But even if a badger cull does get off the ground in the next couple of years, and at the same time a minister forces through cuts to reactor values, this has to be limited to a small number of animals per outbreak.

To pay 75% of market value to a farmer who suffers a large-scale breakdown, would be immoral in the extreme.

