Jerry McNamara and judge Kieran Flatley with the Overall Champion heifer that sold for €3,300 at the Irish Salers Cattle Society show and sale of in-Calf and maiden heifers. \Glenalla Photography

The trade was on fire for the Irish Salers Cattle Society breeding heifer sale, which was held in Gort Mart, Co Galway, on Saturday 14 October.

The annual show and sale saw large crowds of Salers breeders and enthusiasts gather in Gort Mart to watch 170 lots of pedigree Salers and Salers-cross females go under the hammer. The pre-sale show was judged by Co Mayo native, Kieran Flatley of the Glann Shorthorn herd.

The overall championship on the day was awarded to Wallstown Angel, a stylish maiden heifer by Powerstown Pedro that later sold for €3,300.

She was bred by Jerry McNamara from Mitchelstown, Co Cork. The reserve champion in the pre-sale show was 13-month-old Sligo Brella that sold for €3,000. She was bred by Bernard Hunt from Gurteen, Co Sligo.

Top prices

The sale was topped by two powerful roan Salers-cross in-calf heifers that sold for €4,150 and €4,000, respectively.

The heifers, which were both first and second prizewinners were exhibited by Seamus Nagle from Doolin, Co Clare, who is well-known in cattle circles under the BullBank name. The heifers were both sired by the Salers bull Carrentubber Samurai and their dams were Shorthorn-cross Simmentals.

After a flurry of bids at the ringside, both heifers were knocked down to Harrington Farms Ltd, Co Mayo.

Demand for both in-calf and maiden heifers was very strong at last Saturday’s sale.

Pure bred in-calf heifers averaged €3,050 on the day with Brendan Murray from Crookstown, Co Cork, receiving €3,500 for his first prizewinner, Belmount Anto.

David McNamara from Craughwell, Co Galway, was next best securing €3,350 for a daughter of UK-imported cow Parkfield Polled Clarrie, Ganty Ava.

Templeboy Bronagh, a Nevers-sired maiden heifer sold for €3,450.

She was bred by Niall Hunt from Templeboy, Co Sligo and trailing closely behind and securing €3,100 was the 19-month-old Glengowla Belle.

The Montesqieu daughter was bred by Ryan Gibbons from Rosscahill, Co Galway. Hot on her heels was 10-month-old Ashbury Baby Spice. Baby Spice was bred by the father-and-son duo of Alfie and Conor Melvin from Co Dublin and sold for €3,050.

The top eight commercial in-calf heifers sold from €3,000 to €4,150 and met an average price of €3,375. Tom McGreal from Westport, Co Mayo, sold an in-calf commercial heifer for €3,300.

Michael O’Sullivan, Inchiquin, Co Clare, had three in-calf heifers ranging from €3,000 to €3,300. Eddie Brennan from Co Kilkenny sold two in-calf commercial heifers for €3,000 and €3,200, respectively.

Pedigree maiden and weanling heifers averaged €2,756 and €2,533, respectively, on the day. There was 100% clearance of 22 pedigree heifers and demand was strong for in-calf commercial heifers.

The top 22 commercial maiden heifers ranged in price from €1,800 to €2,600 with an average sale price that fell just shy of €2,000.

The hammer fell for some of the more average lots for roughly €300 less than this.