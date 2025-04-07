Drumcrow Armageddon, which sold for the highest price of €10,700. \ Alfie Shaw

Auctioneer Francis McGowan barely got a chance to take breath at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, as he oversaw a roaring trade for Angus cattle from the rostrum.

A bustling ringside witnessed 53 Angus bulls sell for an average of €4,295, resulting in a 92% clearance, with the first 35 bulls through the ring finding new homes.

Selling for the top price at €10,700 was 13-month-old Drumcrow Armageddon, from the herd of Margaret McKiernan in Co Cavan.

Described as one of the best bulls ever bred in the herd, he is a son of the herd's stock bull HW Abacus, while his mother Drumcrow Sunlight is a daughter of the formidable AI sire HF Rebel.

High-index bull

A first-prizewinner in his class, he displayed a tremendous set of indices, which included a replacement index of €172 and will now join the National Cattle Breeding Centre.

Drumcrow Putins Rage, which sold for the second-highest price of €8,400. \ Tricia Kennedy

In what was a memorable day for the McKiernan family, the Drumcrow herd also achieved the next-highest price of €8,400 for Drumcrow Putins Rage.

Just 13 months old, this young bull is also sired by HW Abacus, this time out of a Drumcrow Joker-bred dam. He was knocked down to Power Livestock in Co Limerick.

A herd in Northern Ireland secured Millbawn Wylder ET from the herd of Amanda Bogan in Co Longford at €7,200.

This September 2023-born bull is a son of Rawburn Jagger Eric R094, while his mother Millbawn Nancy is a daughter of Cudlobe Millennium 12M.

Mulligan family

Tom Mulligan and family from Dromod, Co Leitrim, received a sum of €7,000 for their April 2024-born bull Clooncarne Artist.

Sired by the successful stock bull Knockmountagh Robert, Artist is out of a Lisacaran Victor J112-bred cow. He was snapped up by a farmer from Boyle in Co Sligo.

Clooncarne Artist, which sold for €7,000, shown by Fiona Mulligan \ Tricia Kennedy

Co Cavan breeder Niall Conaty parted company with his 13-month-old bull Ellens Anthony at €6,900.

A son of Drumcrow Reeko, this high-index young bull stood second in his class and caught the eye of Seamus Nagle, who runs the Bullbank AI company in Co Clare.

Laheens Alisder ET

The Duignan family from Eslin Bridge, Co Leitrim, were next best at €6,700 with Laheens Alisder ET.

This well-made bull was born in February 2024 and is a son Fordel Lockdown and Laheens Daisy L343. Robinson Farm Limited in Co Westmeath was the buyer on this occasion.

Angus females

Trade was just as buoyant for Angus heifers, with a top call of €8,000 for two lots. The first of these was the overall female champion Loughglass Willow, exhibited by Noel and Lisa Dowd from Co Galway.

Loughglass Willow, female champion, which sold for €8,000, shown by Derek Maxwell, Lisa Maxwell, Erin Maxwell and Noel Dowd. \ Tricia Kennedy

Having turned two years old in February, this Fordel Lockdown daughter went to sale scanned in-calf to Keirsbeath Karma and was purchased by Martin O'Connor from Co Roscommon.

Matching her at the same money was Laheens Daisy Y580, exhibited by the Duignan family from Eslin Bridge, Co Leitrim.

This well-bred daughter of HW Farghal was the pick of Gigginstown Angus, which added her to its well-established herd in Co Westmeath.

Laheens Daisy Y580, which sold for €8,000, shown by breeders Cormac and Cathal Duignan. \ Tricia Kennedy

Overall, 10 out of the 16 Angus heifers on offer found new homes, selling for an average of €4,210.

Shorthorns

In the Shorthorns, a top price of €4,700 was paid by Thomas Moffatt from Co Roscommon for Glannview Breeze (RO) (H).

The property of Kieran Flatley from Co Mayo, Breeze just turned one year old and is a son of Bethlehem Breeze (Dro).

He enjoyed an exciting year on the show scene last summer, picking up the all-Ireland junior male calf championship at Strokestown.

Glannview Breeze (RO) (H), which sold for €4,700, exhibited by Adrian Flatley. \ Tricia Kennedy

Overall, Shorthorn bulls averaged €2,933, while the heifers averaged €2,467.

Pick up this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the full report.