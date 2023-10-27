The Bighill herd is synonymous with the Simmental breed and indeed the Roscommon Mart sale where the herd has sold many champions and hit five figure sums for stock on regular occasions.

Hailing from outside the village of Calligart in north Donegal, the Bighill Simmental herd was established in 2007 through the purchase of Clonfad Tweety Pie at the Roscommon Autumn Premier sale.

Fergal describes the running of the Bighill pedigree herd as being very much a ‘’family affair’’ with his wife Mary and son Adam involved in the general day to day running of the herd

‘’My Dad and brother John help out on show days, while my brother Colm keeps things going at home when we are away at shows’’.

Fergal adds that his interest in farming stemmed from his auntie Mary: ‘She was ’a big part of me starting farming’’.

Stylish animals

Simmental is the breed of choice for the Donegal breeder as he feel that they are very much an ‘’all round breed that tick all the boxes of today’s current markets’’.

‘’We can finish cattle sooner than any other breed which will be a big bonus going forward for carbon footprint,’’ he states.

Quality is his priority when it comes to breeding. He says that while darker coloured Simmentals are very much in fashion now, stylish animals ‘’that catch your eye straight away’’ are what he looks to produce.

‘’Figures and stars are the last thing to look at, if at all!’’

Heifer calves

With the herd having a good run of heifer calves last season, the Dohertys decided to host a draft sale with five heifers from the herd selected.

‘’They are all from our top performing cow families which gives the buyer a great chance to acquire heifers from cows that are doing the business.’’

Lot 108 Bighill Passion Pie ET.

The top pick from the five heifers for Fergal is Lot 108 from the Honey Pie line which goes back to the foundation cow, Clonfad Tweety, and sired by Dermotstown Delboy ET.

‘’Lot 105 and lot 110 go back to Curaheen Via that bred Curaheen Drifter (sold for €18,500). She was purchased at the Curaheen dispersal sale in 2016. She was a machine of a cow but was still feminine and had plenty of style and was full of breed character.’’

Advice to new breeders

Fergal’s advice for breeders going to the Saturday sale is to "buy the best quality animal that they can afford and, as a wise man once told me, buy them cheery and the price is forgotten as long as the cattle are lucky.’’