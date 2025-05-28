Glenford Limousin based in Ballitore, Co Kildare will be holding a dispersal sale of the entire herd via an online timed auction through Denis Barrett and MartEye, opening on the 30 May and closing on the 3 June 2025 at 8 pm.

The sale will include 37 pedigree Limousin, four implanted recipients and nine embryo packages.

Founded in 2015, the herd has enjoyed some remarkable success recently, winning the overall champion at the 2022 National Livestock Show in Tullamore with Glenford Royalty. More recently Glenford Sam sold to Dovea Genetics for its AI stud. All the cattle can be viewed on-farm on Saturday 31 May, which will coincide with a young members event. All animals will be available for export with transport arranged to Northern Ireland.