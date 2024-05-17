Shauna Killen with Dinmore Sensation, owned by Trevor Shields, who was the LMC beef champion of champions at day three of the 155th Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

From the time stock first stepped out on the famous cattle lawns in Balmoral Park on Wednesday, spectators and visitors to the show have enjoyed quality class after quality class after quality class.

All week, people have been commenting on the calibre of cattle on display and Friday was no different.

It’s day 3 and it’s all systems go once again! Philip Jones from the @HallowHolsteins herd in Co Wexford is putting the finishing touch ups on this super cow ahead of Dairy judging today! Follow along throughout the day for updates ?? @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree @balmoralshow pic.twitter.com/KePQGacmYc May 17, 2024

Friday morning saw dairy cattle classes, as we reported earlier in the day.

This afternoon, it was the specials in the beef ring, with the native pairs, continental pairs, native group of threes, continental group of threes, supreme junior beef champion and supreme beef champion.

The junior beef champion of champions line-up at the 155th Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Stewart Stronach from the Islavale herd was in charge of officiating over these classes and it was clear from the outset that this was going to be no easy feat.

The native pairs championship saw the Shorthorn pair come up trumps, while in the continental pairs championship, the commercial pair of black calves came up trumps.

Champions

In one of the toughest classes of the week, Stewart was faced with an incredibly difficult challenge, first in selecting his junior champions and then his senior champions.

In the junior section, it was Limousin heifer Aghadolgan Udiva from the herd of Raymond Savage from Dromahoe that came up trumps. Sired by Gunnerfleet Lion and out of Foxhillfarm Nadiya, the junior champion was a clear winner for the Scottish judge.

Raymond Savage scooped the junior beef champion of champions at the 155th Balmoral Show with his Limousin heifer Aghadolgan Udiva. /Shanon Kinahan

Taking the reserve championship title in the junior section was the baby Angus heifer from Alwyn and Caroline Armour.

Woodvale Miss Annie Z151 was a January 2023-born heifer sired by Woodvale Powerplay and had previously been tapped forward as the overall champion in the Angus section on Wednesday morning.

Second in reserve in this hotly contested championship was the super sweet Charolais-cross heifer calf Ginger Nut.

The Salers team were victorious in the group of three championship at the 155th Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Ginger Nut was bred and exhibited by the Cochrane family from Portadown and was the junior and reserve supreme champion in the commercial section on Thursday.

The judging of the beef cattle on Friday afternoon culminated with one of the main attractions from the show, the LMC beef champion of champions.

Cherryvally Farms topped off an exceptional week at at the 155th Balmoral Show winning the native pairs class. /Shanon Kinahan

Once again, it was a Limousin heifer that led the charge in the champion of champions and this time it was the turn of Trevor Shields from Kilkeel, ably assisted by the Killen family.

The December 2021-born Dinmore Sensation was sired by Meadowrig Pedro and was bred by Paul Dawes out of a Dinmore Perfection cow.

Alwyn Armour has Woodvale Miss Annie standing perfectly for judge Stewart Stronach in the junior beef champion of champions at the 155th Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Taking the reserve title in this prestigious class was last year's overall Simmental champion Ballinlare Farm Nikita from Alan and Joseph Wilson from Rathfriland.

The February 2022-born heifer was sired by Saltire Impressive and was out of Ballinlare Farm Ilyssa.

Shauna Killen with Dinmore Sensation, the LMC beef champion of champions on day three of the 155th Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Second in reserve in this final championship of the day was the Shorthorn heifer from Cherryvalley Farms, Cherryvalley Take a Chane On Me. The March 2022-born heifer was sired by Creaga Rolex, a bull bred by Noel and Lisa Down, who also enjoyed many successful days in the show ring in Balmoral.

It’s not every day you see a line up like this ?? Senior Championship time @balmoralshow and Stewart Stronach has found his champion in the @LimousinUK heifer Dinmore Sensation from Trevor Shields?? Report to follow on @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/ef9ttC14p9 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 17, 2024

