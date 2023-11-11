On Friday 10 November, the Donegal Dexter Cattle Club held its second annual pedigree Dexter show and sale in Raphoe Mart, Co Donegal.

The show and sale was met with a strong entry of almost 100 cattle and there was a good mix of bulls, heifers, in-calf heifers, cows and cows with calves at foot on offer.

The pre-sale show was judged by Northern Ireland breeder Ryan Lavery and he selected the June 2022-born heifer Bohillion Lael as his overall champion on the evening.

The top-priced animal on the night also came from the Bohillion herd of Rosemary Marshall and a top call of €1,440 was paid for her cow Bohillion Gemma, which had her September 2023-born heifer calf at foot.

