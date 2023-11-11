Bohillion Gemma with her heifer calf Bohillion Mizar sold for the top price of €1,440.

On Friday 10 November, the Donegal Dexter Cattle Club held its second annual pedigree Dexter show and sale in Raphoe Mart, Co Donegal.

The show and sale was met with a strong entry of almost 100 cattle and there was a good mix of bulls, heifers, in-calf heifers, cows and cows with calves at foot on offer.

The pre-sale show was judged by Northern Ireland breeder Ryan Lavery and he selected the June 2022-born heifer Bohillion Lael as his overall champion on the evening.

The top-priced animal on the night also came from the Bohillion herd of Rosemary Marshall and a top call of €1,440 was paid for her cow Bohillion Gemma, which had her September 2023-born heifer calf at foot.

Bohillion Jemina alongside her September born heifer calf, Bohillion Monita sold for €1,400 here in Raphoe this evening?? @farmersjournal are ringside for the 2nd annual Pedigree Donegal Dexter show and sale ?? Report to follow on @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/NNQzsaLLhG — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 10, 2023

@FJBeef @FJ_Pedigree are in Raphoe Mart this evening at the 2nd Annual Pedigree Dexter show and sale. Cows and calves are currently in the ring where this May 2021 born cow with her September 23 born heifer calf sold for €1,300 ?? @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/8M2jtGcl9c — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 10, 2023

@FJ_Pedigree at the ringside this evening at the Pedigree Dexter Show and Sale ?? This 2nd prize winning February 2017 born in-calf cow sired by Bayview Barney sold for €940?? @farmersjournal @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/H0W4rjTgJG — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 10, 2023