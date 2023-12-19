Rosie Hazel Eyes will be offered for sale in the upcoming Clonagh and Jannalyn January Jewels timed auction. \ Show Business

The Clonagh and Jennalyn herds will be holding a January Jewels timed, online sale on MartEye from 5 to 8 January 2024.

The sale consists of deep pedigreed Simmental, Limousin and Charolais heifers, and a selection of bulls. The heifers comprise of two autumn-born heifers with the majority being born between January and March 2023, both natural and embryos calves.

Among the featured lots will be two granddaughters of the former “Miss World”, Clonagh Darling Eyes, both by Manor Park Hansome out of her Kilbride Farm Dragoon daughters, Clonagh Golden Eyes and the three times National Champion, Clonagh Hazel Eyes.

There will be two ET daughters and a granddaughter from the prolific flush cow, Temptress Posh. A former National champion herself she is now in four generations of champions at Clonagh and still stands in the cubicle shed at 17 years old. A great granddaughter is also included in form of a full sister to the 2022 overall Simmental of the year, Clonagh Majestic Trixie.

There is a smaller selection of Limousin and Charolais heifers available by well-known AI sires, Tomschoice Lexicon, Carrickmore Pocketrocket, Pado Peredur and Goldies Othello. Free transportation will be arrange for NI and UK buyers, with collection points to be arranged nationwide in the week following the sale.