Senior female champion Coneyisland Uptown Girl with Niall Regan, owner, sold for the top price of €10,200. \ Tricia Kennedy

The Irish Angus Cattle Society held its elite show and sale of Irish Angus bulls and heifers in Carrick-on-Shannon last weekend.

The sale is now up there as one of the pinnacles of the Irish Angus calendar with the best of the best travelling to the Roscommon venue last weekend.

Judge Soren Ris Vester from Denmark had the tough job of selecting his prizewinners in the presale show. He selected his senior male champion from the herd of Nigel Peavoy from Coolrain in Co Laois.

Coolrain Victory, an April 2022-born Coolrain Patriarch son sold for €5,100. The reserve senior champion came from the herd of local man Benny Mulrennan, with his June 2022-born son of Lisanean Tom out of a Rosemead Karona-bred cow. He sold for €4,800.

The judge’s junior champion came all the way from Co Cork, from the Ryan family.

Their bull, Ryans Vernon, was crowned overall junior champion at the Aldi championships in Piltown during the summer along with a long list of prizes at summer shows. The August 2022-born son of Keirsbeath Karma S539 sold for €5,000.

Drumcarbin Vierra, the top-priced bull at the sale from Shane McKiernan, sold for €8,400. \ Alfie Shaw

Junior male champion, Ryans Vernon for Ger Ryan with Kieran and Matthew Ryan sold for €5,000. \ Tricia Kennedy

Standing in the reserve junior championship position was well-known Cavan breeder Shane McKiernan with his bull, Drumcarbin Vierra.

The August 2022-born son of Loughlynn Hum Dinger also came to Carrick with an Aldi championship under his belt having been tapped out reserve champion in Iverk Show in Piltown during the summer. He sold for the day’s top male price of €8,400.

There were some Cavan connections in the second highest priced bull on the day as well. Thomas Mulligan’s January 2023-born Clooncarne William 2, sired by Drumcrow Reeko and going back to a Rawburn Boss Hogg cow, sold for €6,600.

There was more bite for the younger bulls in the sale with Cormac Duignan taking home €5,200 for his November 2022-born Laheens Virgo, a son of Rawburn Boss Hogg. Another bull at the €5,200 price tag was The Grove Vandame from the herd of Mark Beirne. The July 2022-born son of Caulry Nationwide went back to a Bova Lord Blackwood cow.

Senior male champion Coolrain Victory for Nigel Peavoy sold for €5,100. \ Tricia Kennedy

Driney Van Damme from the herd of Gerard Regan was knocked down at €5,100. The May 2022-born son of Westellen Diego was out of a Lawsonsford Bagatelle cow.

Cormac Duignan was in the top money again for his Weeton Diamond Mine son, Laheens Vincent, selling for €5,000. A number of bulls hit the €5,000 price tag including a bull from Brendan Hynes for his red bull, Kingsbury Red Val, a son of Hawkley Red Zenda W044.

John Appelbe made the long trip from Co Cork with his bull Carrigroe V Darth Vader. The May 2022-born son of HW Adonis T243 sold for €5,000.

Clearance rate for bulls

Another Cork outfit, Ger Ryan and sons, sold their August 2022-born bull, Ryans Vernon, a son of Keirsbeath Karma S539 for €5,000. Overall, 45 of the 69 bulls presented for sale sold, leaving a clearance rate of 65% and an average sale price of €3,844.

The quality in the heifer ring on Saturday was outstanding with a few gems rising to the top to take the championship rosettes.

Taking the senior championship was Niall and Brendan Regan with their November 2021-born heifer Coneyisland Uptown Girl. This heifer had a stellar show season picking up Angus championships in Athlone, Arva, Longford, Castlerea and Glenamaddy.

She was also the overall reserve champion in Tullamore, reserve female champion in Strokestown and the Black Queen in Iverk Show in Piltown. She was by the Bo Sires bull, Drumcrow Savoy, going back to a Bohey Jasper cow and scanned herself in calf to Loughlynn Hum Dinger.

Reserve female senior champion Mough Verbena sold for €9,600 for Brian McWeeney. From left: Brian McWeeney and handler Liam McWeeney with judge Soran Riis Vester, Sean Kilkenny, Irish Angus Cattle Society, and Anthony Flaherty, Connolly's Red Mills.

After a marathon bidding session, she was eventually knocked down by auctioneer Francis McGowan for €10,200.

Following close behind this was the day’s reserve senior champion female from Ballinamore man Brian McWeeney. Mough Verbena, a March 2022-born daughter of the NCBC sire HW Farghal went back to a Steil Knockranny-bred cow. She was knocked down at €9,600.

Loughglass Venus from Noel and Lisa Dowd with Derek Maxwell and Larry Hand, purchaser, sold for €9,400. \ Tricia Kennedy

The big money didn’t stop there with Noel and Lisa Dowd next in line with their February 2022-born heifer, Loughglass Venus – another daughter of the Dovea Genetics Keirsbeath Karma S539 going back to a Newpark Hugo-bred dam. She sold for €9,400. First-time exhibitor James Kelly from Co Clare took home €7,700 for his February 2022-born daughter of Keirsbeath Karma S539.

The day’s junior champion came from well-known Leitrim breeder Brain Faughnan. Molly Vicky, an October 2022-born daughter of Netherton Mr Brazilian, sold for €4,300.

Longford men Aidan and David Reynolds took home €3,700 for their February 2022-born in-calf daughter of Mogeely Joe H979.

Twenty-three out of the 37 heifers presented for sale sold, leaving a clearance rate of 62% and an average female price of €4,004.