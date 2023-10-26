Anna Murphy, Jack Goulding, Rose and Jack Murphy, with Clara Utrecht 119 that sold for €4,800, Clara Urraco that sold for €3,500 and Clara Uttoxer that sold for €4,100. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Munster Angus Breeders Club will return to GVM Kilmallock Mart on Saturday 4 November for its autumn sale of bulls and heifers.

There is a strong entry of 34 heifers entered with a choice of both black and red heifers up for grabs.

Thirteen of the females on offer are said to be in-calf. However, all of the females on offer will be certified either in-calf or fit for breeding on the sale day.

The sale will also see four bulls go under the hammer, with all four being fertility tested ahead of the sale.

All of the animals on offer have been pre-inspected and genomic tested.

The show and sale will take place in Kilmallock Mart, Co Limerick on Saturday 4 November. The show will commence at 10.30am, while the sale is set to follow at 1pm sharp.