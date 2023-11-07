Paul Sykes with some of the heifers forward for the Cavelands Herd reduction sale takes place on Saturday 18 November and online bidding is available through MartBids. The sale commences at 1pm.

The renowned Cavelands herd of Paul and Mary Sykes was established in 1984 and has steadily expanded to over 20 breeding females through the use of the best French, UK and Irish genetics available over the years.

Bloodlines in the herd include Bavardage, On Dit, Usse, Ronick Hawk, Mereside Godolphin, Ampertaine Foreman, Cavelands Jolly, EBY, Edenvale Ivor, Grangeford JoJo and Plumtree Fantastic.

Paul said: “The emphasis has always been on good functionality, breed characteristics, docility, milk and good conformation.”

This sale offers an opportunity for both existing breeders and new entrants to acquire genuine females with a depth of back breeding of proven genetics, many of which are no longer available.

With great reluctance, Paul and Mary have taken the difficult decision to offer for sale all of their maiden heifers that have been born over the last three years.

They are also consigning a small number of bulls that once again have top genetics, are easy calving, qualify for the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) and, most importantly, have good conformation.

The herd is Johne’s risk level one, whole herd performance-recorded (WHPR) all females are scanned suitable for breeding and lepto-vaccinated, the males are fertility tested and the herd was TB-tested on 9 September.

