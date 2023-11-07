Gene McCann, Noel, Serena and Marguerite Farrell and Colin McGrath with the senior champion and top-priced bull, Kilcleagh Tom ,that sold for €9,000. \ Tricia Kennedy

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) held its annual autumn bull sale in GVM Tullamore Mart on Saturday 4 November with 57 bulls presented for sale out of the 107 lots catalogued.

Judging the pre-sale show on the morning was Gene McCann alongside junior judge Colin McGrath who selected Kilcleagh Tom from the Moate, Co Westmeath herd of Noel Farrell as the senior champion. Sired by the renowned Fiston out of a Bova Sylvain cow, the May 2022-born bull sold for the top price of €9,000.

Andrew and Niall McGovern with their first prizewinner, Sunnaghmore Timmy ET that sold for €7,300. \ Tricia Kennedy

First prizewinner Sunnaghmore Timmy ET from the herd of Andrew McGovern from Cloone, Co Leitrim, secured a next best of €7,300 at the sale. The March 2022-born bull was a son of another of the breed’s favourite bulls, Pirate, and a CF52 dam and sold for €7,300.

Next to take the plaudits was one of two bulls that secured €6,600 on the day.

The hammer fell for the first time for this duo for Ballym Toro from the herd of Louise Quinn, Edenderry, Co Offaly. The April 2022-born bull was sired by Ballym Mate out of a Bourgogne dam and was a brother of Ballym Rocco who currently stands in Dovea Genetics.

The second of the €6,600 duo was third prizewinner Pottlereagh Tyson from the herd of Patrick Hughes from Cootehill, Co Cavan.

The double five-star June 2022-born bull was sired by Giono and was bred from a Cavelands Fenian dam.

Isabelle, Emma and Colm Quinn with their second prizewinning bull, Ballym Toro, that sold for €6,600. \Tricia Kennedy

Claremorris, Co Mayo brothers, Oliver and Daniel Conway, scored the next highest price of €5,800 for their third prizewinner, Scardaune Targat. The May born-bull was a son of Roughan Pearse and was bred from a homebred Derryowen Harvey dam who goes back to Roughan Echo and Pinay on his mother’s side.

All the way from Kilcummin Co Kerry, Elizabeth O’Leary’s Droumadesert Taylor also secured €5,800 at Saturday’s sale. The second prizewinning June 2022-born bull was sired by Ballym Mylove and was bred from an Inverlochy Gurkha dam.

Travelling all the way from Crosses, Co Monaghan, David Erskine’s Fieldview Titus secured €5,800 on the day. The September 2022-born bull was sired by Solitude Narcos out of a Blelack Digger dam and boasted a massive €136 on replacement and €175 on terminal.

Next to take the plaudits was the September 2022-born Inish Tyson from the herd of Louis McGonagle from Lifford, Co Donegal, who secured the junior championship on the day.

The Inverlochy Ferdie son was bred from a Clonoulty Andraemon dam and sold for €5,500.

Trailing closely behind and securing €5,400 was Carrigallen, Co Leitrim breeder Michael Kiernan’s first prizewinner, Gallaway Trueman. The August 2022-born bull was sired by Mullawn Noble and was bred from a Jaquard dam.

Back to the senior bulls and it was the April 2022-born Nolagh Ted from the herd of Martin Shelvin from Shercock, Co Cavan, that secured €5,100. The double five-star bull was sired by Mornity Nero and was bred from a Bourgogne dam.

Patrick Hughes his third prizewinning bull, Pottlereagh Tyson that sold for €6,600. \Tricia Kennedy

The final two bulls to hit €5,000 were the August 2022-born Lapon-CF52 son, Lisnamoyle Teddy, from the herd of Frank Garvey from Roundfort, Co Mayo, and the reserve junior champion, Ballinderry Thames, from the herd of Michael Stephens from Tuam, Co Galway. The September 2022-born bull was sired by Drumcullen JJ and was bred from a Vexour Gareth dam.

After a strong day’s trading, the sale met a 67% clearance rate and an average sale price of €4,275, which is up by over €270 on the same sale last year.