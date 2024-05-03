The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association held its annual spring sale in Nenagh on Thursday 2 May.

A damp day failed to dampen spirits around the sales ring, with 30 bulls achieving a 75% clearance.

Topping the charts was Lisduff Emirates Y091 from the herd of Leo McEnroe from Virginia, Co Cavan.

Sired by Liss Minter and bred from a Flodden Red Beau Laddy dam, the five-star bull secured the top price when auctioneer Robert Hunt dropped the hammer at €4,900.

Leo’s success didn’t end there and he continued his winning ways with his second August 2022-born bull, Lisduff Dandy Y090.

Leo McEnroe with Lisduff Dandy Y090 that sold for €4,500 at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association spring sale in Nenagh. / Shanon Kinahan

Dandy was also sired by Liss Minter and was bred from a Lisduff Kit G739 dam. Boasting four stars on both the replacement and terminal index and a DBI of €139, the hammer fell for Dandy at €4,500.

Securing the second-highest price of the sale was John and Ann McDermott from Skreen, Co Sligo, for their December 2022-born bull Masreagh Mr Essence Y325.

Sired by Cornamuckla Lord Hardy and bred from a Penguin Dominant dam, this outwintered and well-conformed bull sold for €4,600.

To read more about this sale, make sure to pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.