The land at Mohonagh is currently all in pasture.

Hodnett Forde Property Services has a pair of medium-sized farms fresh on the market at either end of west Cork.

The larger of the two is a circa 30ac non-residential farm at Mohonagh, Skibbereen.

All in one block, it is divided into four large workable fields and is currently under pasture.

It has an internal farm roadway, giving good access to the land, and also benefits from having extensive road frontage on its northern boundary.

The 30ac non-residential farm is located close to Skibbereen.

This holding is located just over 4km from Skibbereen town and is a strong farming hinterland.

Recently put on the market, it is already under offer and it is guided in the region of €350,000 to €400,000.

Commenting on the property, auctioneer John Hodnett said: “It’s rare to see a block this size and quality come on the market in this area. It’s part of a larger holding and has been leased for the last 15 years and a decision has been made to sell it."

The land at Ballyfeard west, Belgooly, Co Cork, has a cattle crush and basic animal handling facilities.

Moving to the east, the Clonakilty auctioneers have a circa 20.5ac non-residential farm new to the market at Ballyfeard West, Belgooly.

This is top-quality holding of level land is laid out in one block and is suitable for any type of farming enterprise.

There is a cattle crush and basic animal handling facilities close to the road and on the southern boundary there is wooded area.

The land at Ballyfeard is all in one block and is good quality.

Located approximately 4km from Belgooly village, it is within a 15-minute drive from the towns of Carrigaline and Kinsale towns.

Auctioneer Ernest Forde is guiding this in the region of €350,000.