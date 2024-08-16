Residents close to a proposed solar farm in Carlow have called for farmland to be graded based on quality, with solar farms restricted to poorer quality-ground.

The calls were made at a meeting last week in Killerig, Carlow, organised by Carlow native and engineer Fergal McGrath to debate a solar farm proposal in the area.

While McGrath is not a farmer, his primary concern is that the solar farm is being developed on prime agricultural land, which he believes should be reserved for food and feed production.

The 327ac solar farm and battery storage facility in Straboe and Killerig, Carlow, involves 31 fields from four landowners and is currently going through the planning process. McGrath noted that a 170ac and 225ac solar farm had received permission in the area, with another 225ac project pending.

Comparisons were drawn on the night to the grading system used in England, where the use of higher quality grade 1, 2, and 3a land for solar developments should be avoided.

While there is no such guidance for solar projects in Ireland, many farmers who attended the meeting were in favour of solar developments, citing poor returns from grain and the high-value solar leases on offer as the reasons.