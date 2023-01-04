Cutting back on electricity use is how 57% of farmers have said they intend to reduce energy costs this year. Another 30% of farmers intend on changing supplier to achieve this.

Interestingly, 33% of farmers said they will reduce costs with rooftop solar and 6% have said they will go down the wind energy route.

Rooftop solar appears to be of most interest among tillage and dairy farmers, with 32% respectively choosing this avenue. Just 19% of beef and 18% of sheep farmers are considering solar.

The Irish Farmers Journal survey also found that 15% of farmers don’t plan on reducing energy costs at all.