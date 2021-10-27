This April 2019-born Limousin heifer is in calf to a pedigree Limousin stock bull and due to calve in December 2021 sold for €2,650.

Remember the good ole days when “going viral” was bad and no actual human virus was wreaking havoc? All change there, but what’s not changed is farmers’ industriousness in promoting the local raffle.

On a recent visit to the see her mother, ex-BBC journalist Jackie Kabler tweeted about the Mohill Park Sport and Leisure Facility raffle her mum had just entered, saying: “Second prize is a cow. AN ACTUAL LIVE COW. (My mum lives in an apartment with no garden.). BEST RAFFLE EVER.”

This titbit came to us with the “gone viral” claim of 200,000 hits, making the Mohill heifer the “most popular in the country”, according to the organisers.

