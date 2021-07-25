Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic incident in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured and later died.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 40s was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a jeep and a tractor collision on the N14 between Dry Arch roundabout and the Port Road roundabout, an Garda Síochána has said.

The injured man was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Letterkenny in a critical condition, where he later passed away.

The male driver of the jeep was uninjured and the driver of the tractor was taken to hospital to receive medical attention. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to Gardaí.

The scene is currently preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting their examination.

Witnesses

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the N14 this evening between the Dry Arch and Port Road roundabouts and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.