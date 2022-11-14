A male motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision involving a tractor in Co Louth on Sunday 13 November.

Gardaí in Dundalk are currently investigating the incident that occurred on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath at approximately 3.45pm on Sunday.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist's remains were removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary in The Louth County Hospital in Dundalk.

A post mortem will take place at a later date.

In a statement, gardaí said that the driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R173 at Drumullagh between 3.30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.