A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision involving a tractor in Co Cork on Tuesday.

The fatal collision took place around 8:15pm at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket in Co Cork.

In a statement, gardaí said that the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries to persons was reported.

The road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Investigators

Forensic collision investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Additionally, anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.