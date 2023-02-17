Mountbellew Agricultural College from Co Galway were crowned the overall winners of this year's Macra and Teagasc Ag College Challenge Day.

Teams of 12 students from Teagasc and private agricultural colleges around the country competed in sport, presentations and skills learned during the college year, such as stock judging, tractor driving and teamwork challenges.

The event was hosted by Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, on Wednesday 15 February.

Dr Stan Lalor, head of knowledge transfer, Teagasc, who was judging on the day, said the event serves as a great demonstration of all the work being done in education programmes across the country.

The students from Clonakilty Agricultural College took the win in three team challenges – National Broadband Ireland (NBI) farm technology award, FRS fencing challenge and the tractor driving competition.

The presentation challenge required individuals to present on the topic of leadership in sustainability.

Wayne Smith from Gurteen Agricultural College took home the win with his presentation.

The winners of the different challenges were:

Tug of War – Kildalton Agricultural College.

NBI Farm Business and Technology Award – Clonakilty Agricultural College.

Simulator Challenge – Joint winners, Kildalton Equine and Horticultural College and Mountbellew Agricultural College.

FRS Scholarship – Gurteen Agricultural College.

Problem Solving Competition – Mountbellew Agricultural College.

Tractor Driving Competition – Clonakilty Agricultural College.

Special Skills (Stock Judging) – Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry.

Overall winners – Mountbellew Agricultural College.

John Keane, Macra president, said: “All the students who participated in this year’s Ag Colleges Day were exceptional and we would like to thank everyone who participated.

"Macra, Teagasc, FRS and NBI have a long-standing relationship and it is our pleasure to continue to participate in the Ag Colleges Day. Young farmers and rural young people play a crucial role in our organisation and it is great to see the up and coming generation of young farmers across the board”.

"A special thank you to the team in Teagasc for their dedication and development of this Ag Colleges Day and to the team in Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, who helped organise the successful day."