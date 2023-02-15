Mountrath Co-operative Livestock Mart has agreed to lease its mart premises with a view to getting sales up and running again after a four-year closure. The Co Laois mart ceased trading in an unexpected turn of events during Christmas 2018.

An SGM took place on 8 February where a majority vote of 98 out of 101 shareholders took place, chair of the mart committee Ger Brickley told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Brickley said that a deal has not yet been finalised, however there has been a “tremendous amount of goodwill” towards getting the mart back to its full strength.

“We are at an advanced stage of discussions and have overwhelming approval from the shareholders. We’re very happy with the plans we just need to get them finalised,” he said.

Mountrath Mart was particularly known for its Thursday evening weanling sale and its Wednesday sale of cattle.

Local farmer Kieran Scott told the Irish Farmers Journal that the mart was a huge loss to the area when it closed.

“I’m really hoping it does work out, it was a great mart,” he said. The co-op also voted last week to sell 3.5ac of ground to Mountrath GAA, which Brickley said was separate business to the re-opening talks and more of a move to “give back to the community.”