The IFA National Council met in the Irish Farm Centre last week for the first time since March 2020. Online meetings have taken place to ensure the work of IFA continued during Covid-19. Hybrid meetings started last September, with some members of National Council attending in person and others online.

IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins has acknowledged the move by the Department of Agriculture to revise the costings for TAMS, but said it doesn’t go far enough.

“We are seeing an unprecedented rise in inflation, meaning the price of building materials such as steel and timber has soared.

“The old costings, which were updated as far back as March 2021, were completely out of line with the price of materials today, making it impossible for farmers to begin their projects,” he said.

Biggins said the Department’s current system of revising costs is not working and is not able to cope with the pace of changes in the price of materials.

He called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to establish a system to review costings before the opening of each tranche while this high level of inflation continues.

“The war in Ukraine has stretched supply chains to breaking point. Farmers are being forced to work with reference costs which are not keeping pace with events impacting on their costs. It means they won’t receive a rate of grant that is reflective of the actual cost of investment incurred,” Biggins concluded.

Lakeland scheme penalising farmers

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said it is disappointing to see a scheme unduly penalising farmers for producing milk at the most economically favourable time of the year, especially with spiralling input costs.

“Milk produced from grazed grass is our competitive advantage here in Ireland and this must be prioritised at all times,” he said.

This proposed scheme from Lakeland Dairies raises a number of serious questions. First and foremost, why is there a need for this scheme to be launched at a time when milk supply is back in Ireland and globally, with spiralling input costs, this trend looks likely to continue for the foreseeable future?

Arthur questioned where the funds raised by the 4c levy on peak supply between April and June would go. “This is farmers’ money and they are entitled to know how it will be used,” he said.

Also of real concern is the impact on new entrants and farmers who have recently undertaken on-farm investment.