Dairy farmer faith in sexed semen to supply replacements is hitting the trade for Friesian bulls.

Demand for Friesian bulls has been hit by the switch to sexed semen usage among dairy farmers this year.

However, livestock auctioneers report strong buying of Angus and Hereford bulls by dairy farmers.

Well-known Roscommon-based livestock auctioneer Tom Cox said the fall-off in Friesian bull demand was a reflection of the planned move to sexed semen.

He said dairy farmers aimed to secure their replacements through sexed semen and were turning primarily to Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bulls for the remainder of the herd.

George Chandler of Kilkenny Mart described bull sales so far this year as “patchy”, but he agreed that there was a definite preference among dairy farmers for Angus and Hereford bulls evident.

But Chandler maintained that farmers were not willing to settle for “the plainer type” of bulls and were willing to pay €3,500-5,000 for good-quality Angus sires.

Seán Leahy of Corrin Mart said Angus bulls at a recent sale made between €2,800/hd and €4,000/hd, with Herefords selling for €2,300-3,000/hd. There was slow demand for Friesians.

However, Seán Dennehy of Bandon Mart said he had a strong clearance of Friesian bulls at a recent sale. The top price paid was €4,050/hd.