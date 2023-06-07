Blackgrass is resistant to most herbicides and is extremely difficult to control.

Moves are under way to potentially add blackgrass to the national list of noxious weeds.

The Department of Agriculture has told the Irish Farmers Journal it is “currently examining the list of noxious weeds already provided for in legislation, as well as potential amendments to the list”.

“The minister has asked for this work to be completed as a matter of urgency and it is anticipated that this work will be completed shortly.”

This newspaper called for blackgrass to be added to the Noxious Weeds Act in June of last year and in January the minister said he would take steps to make blackgrass a noxious weed, asking staff to examine the legislative process and what it will take to update the Noxious Weeds Act of 1936.

It now looks like this process is under way.

However, the Department added: “The industry as a whole must work together to ensure that these weeds do not become a bigger problem than already is the case.

“Increased awareness and good machinery hygiene are two of the key measures in preventing blackgrass becoming a significant problem for Irish tillage farmers.

“The Department operates a zero-tolerance policy for the presence of blackgrass in seed crops entered for certification.

“The Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA), working in collaboration with the Department, announced a higher voluntary standard earlier this year in relation to the presence of blackgrass in imported seed for the growing of catch crops.”