I see that Pat Farrell, senior policy executive with the IFA, has left the association to join Keelings.

Farrell looked after the grain and fresh produce sectors, with grain prices and work permits for the horticulture sector just two of a wide range of responsibilities in the portfolio.

He will be a big loss to the association. I haven’t heard who his replacement is yet.

Meanwhile, I see Shane McAuliffe, the Kerry pig farmer and pond installer, has left the IFA pigs committee to join the animal health committee. He has also started as head of swine with AHV Ireland, leaving his part-time role at Easyfix.