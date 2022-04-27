Keep an eye out for weevil damage on beans and spray if damage is widespread.

A dry month

April has been remarkably dry across most tillage areas, possibly to the point that actively growing crops could come under moisture stress. Dublin airport has only received 22.3% of annual rainfall so far this year. Other areas like Johnstown Castle, Cork Airport and Roches Point are also under 23%, but with more rain to date.

Crops began to push through growth stages last week thanks to higher temperatures. The dry cool conditions now mean lower pressure from wet season diseases like septoria. Do not forget about background diseases like eyespot and rusts. Do not ease back too much on wet season diseases either because the monthly forecast is suggesting above average rainfall when we get into May.

Watch bean crops for signs of weevil feeding along leaf edges. Spray if damage is widespread.

Trace elements

Dry conditions are likely to induce trace element deficiencies, so you may need to act to prevent them from occurring. Many of these problems may be solved when rain comes, but yield potential could be lost before that.

Multi-element mixes may be best to help prevent problems. Manganese is the more likely problem but transient magnesium and zinc deficiencies can also occur.

Winter wheat

Forward crops and faster developing varieties are now either side of GS32. That means T1 fungicide once the third-last leaf is fully emerged on main stems. You will need to dissect the stem to check which leaf is which.

Better to be a little late rather than early at this time of year to help prevent the interval with T2 being too long. Be guided by the local forecast.

T1 fungicide options include Ascra Xpro, Elatus Era / Velogy Era, Alonty, Lentyma or Aquino / Peacoq / Questar plus prothioconazole mixes, or a straight SDHI plus prothioconazole mix. Add a folpet product in all instances.

Those using CCC for growth regulation might need to add something with the T1 where there is a higher lodging risk, such as following the application of organic manures. This could be CCC again (do not exceed total dose for the product), or a Moddus or Medax Max mix with CCC, or Terpal.

Winter barley

Growth stage is very variable up to awns appearing. Crops that were forward up to a few weeks ago have been pulled back by nature and forward varieties like KWS Joyau have a longer period from awns visible to end of grain fill so don’t apply the final spray too early.

Crops that got fungicide 3-4 weeks ago may need an intermediate spray now as some may still be 10-14 days away from awns actively emerging. This might be something as basic as folpet because crops are clean, but a strobilurin might be needed if brown rust is present.

Sprayer testing: Spray operators should be aware that many sprayer certificates are now out of date and that they need to be tested and renewed to make them legal for spraying crops in 2022. The duration of certificates was five years but this is now moved back to three years.