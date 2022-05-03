Belan Agri Contractors Limited (BACL) is owned and operated by Patrick and Laura Nolan. Patrick is the third generation in the business. His grandfather started the business after the first world war with a steam-powered threshing set which moved around the area gathering up the harvest on all the local farms.
At that time Kildare was a tillage stronghold and that remains the case to this day. BACL’s main business is tillage-based, delivering a full stubble-to-stubble service to its customers. The company employs two full-time staff and an additional four when seasonal pressure comes on.
SHARING OPTIONS: