Taking a different approach to the traditional butterfly mower setup, the firm’s mower range is unique as the rear mowers are trailed. The fact that the mowers sit on their own chassis and axle means there’s less weight on the tractor’s back end and rear axle.

This brings about several benefits. Firstly, Tanco says that the 29ft version only burdens 1,850kg on the lift arms, while the 32ft version only places 1,900kg on the lift arms. This means a lighter tractor can power the unit.

Tanco claims the 29ft version can be driven with as little as 180hp to 200hp. Also, it claims that manoeuvrability is also significantly improved over a typical mounted butterfly outfit, due to the fact that the rear unit steers (up to 40°).

Rear mowers

The complete unit is available with two working widths, a 29ft (8.862m) version or a 32ft (9.787m version). The 29ft unit weighs in at 3,360kg, while the 32ft unit weighs in just 80kg more at 3,440kg. The mowers come with the option of either quick-attach or bolt-on blades.

The conditioner is designed and balanced by Tanco itself and is equipped with semi-swing tines. The beds, gearboxes and shafts are all sourced from Comer, the well-known Italian manufacturer. The axle hubs are sourced from ADR. Meanwhile, all other components, are designed and built in-house.

Front mower

The front “pull-type” M3 mower was designed in-house. It runs on a track system featuring a hydro-pneumatic suspension system. Tanco says the design offers 16° of travel to the left and right, 19° of front to rear tilting, with a total of 850mm of vertical travel.

It is equipped with a seven-disc bed, which offers a 9.18ft (2.797m) cutting width and weighs in at 1,200kg. Tanco will also be displaying two bale wrappers (S200-V and 1400-V) and its popular I73 bale shear.