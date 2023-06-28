The 1 July marks the date that mowing and topping can take place in a number of actions in ACRES.

The mowing/topping of grasslands under a number of actions in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) is permitted from 1 July. These include the actions of extensively-grazed pasture and low-input grassland (LIG), low-input peat grassland (LIPG) and management of intensive grassland next to a watercourse.

LIG and LIPG which is mown for hay or silage, is eligible for a late meadow bonus payment of €50/ha. There are a number of requirements which must be satisfied to receive this payment, including:

The entire LPIS must be suitable for mowing and committed to the late meadow bonus payment, if chosen.

Meadows must be closed-up ,with no grazing or machinery operations taking place for at least six weeks prior to cutting.

The earliest date meadows may be cut for hay/silage is 1 July and the latest date to qualify for the bonus payment is 31 August.

A request will be sent to all LIG participants annually. If applicable in any year of contract, those cutting the whole parcel as a late meadow can make a claim by submitting a geo-tagged photograph(s), via the AgriSnap App, giving a clear representation of the mown meadow. The photo must be submitted to the Department of Agriculture on the date of mowing, or within five days of mowing activity (must be prior to significant grass re-growth).

Scoring LIG

Applicants with LIG also need to take note that fields must be scored by an approved ACRES adviser between 1 June and 31 August in years one, three and five of the contract. Scoring in years two and four is optional, with the score for year one sufficient for year two and the score for year three eligible for the year four score. Fields cannot be recently mown before scoring, as there needs to be sufficient growing vegetation present to score the area.

A geo-tagged photograph submitted via the AgriSnap App giving a clear representation of the scored field must accompany each scorecard. Indicator species occurring in the boundaries and margins, and not otherwise represented in the main part of the field, cannot be counted in the scorecard.

Therefore, it is important to make contact with your adviser if you plan to mow LIG.

Scorecards for each holding must be submitted within seven days of submitting the first scorecard, so advance notice is required in cases where there is more than just the LIG area to score.

As it currently stands, the last day for submission of scorecards to the Department is 31 August.

Topping and weed control

Extensively grazed pasture it encompasses aspects of two measures from the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), low-input permanent pasture and traditional hay meadows, and can be grazed or mown for hay or silage.

The use of pesticides and herbicides in grassland are not permitted, except to spot-treat or weed-wipe to control noxious and invasive species.

Boom spraying herbicides is not permitted. These plants can also be controlled by topping.

The specifications outline that rushes can be controlled by topping, grazing or weed-wiping. Rush management cannot take place until after 1 July.

Riparian zone

Riparian buffer zones in grassland should have been fenced off and stock-proofed since 15 May 2023. While arable buffer zones and strips must be established by 31 August 2023.

Cutting can take place with offtakes removed, but in contrast to the actions detailed above cutting cannot take place until 1 September.

Pesticides and herbicides are not permitted, except for the spot treatment of noxious or invasive weeds.