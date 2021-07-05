Iceland Ireland has announced a new supplier partnership with Moy Park, which will supply 12 of its branded products to all 27 Iceland Ireland stores nationwide.

Moy Park commercial manager Estelle Robinson said: “To secure a supply contract with Iceland Ireland for the first time is an important milestone in the growth of the brand.

"Providing families across Ireland with a variety of high-quality, tasty options for mealtimes is so important to us.

“These new listings with Iceland will give more people the chance to try our range of branded lines, possibly for the first time, and we’re confident they will become weekly shopping staples.”

The new Moy Park branded products are available across Iceland Ireland stores from Monday.