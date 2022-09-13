The all-Ireland senior male champion with Thomas Mullaney; Nigel Brady, AW Ennis, sponsor; Eilis Mullooly, breeder; Diarmuid Mullaney; Sean Kilkenny, Irish Angus president; Maeve Mullooly, breeder; and Christopher and Padraig O’Connor, judges. \ Tricia Kennedy

Strokestown Show has one of the nicest show settings in Ireland on the grounds of Strokestown House. Roscommon is a big agricultural county with a big history of showing cattle.

It’s also home to the Irish Angus Cattle Society all-Ireland championships every year and always attracts a big entry from right across the country.

Local breeders Christopher and Padraig O’Connor had the tough had the tough job of selecting the prize winners on the day.

While Roscommon hosted the finals, it was local rivals Westmeath who took home the honours on the day.

When you mention the names Michael and Oliver Flanagan to anyone in pedigree circles, you immediately think of Angus cattle and the father-and-son team had a big day out on Saturday, taking home the supreme championship for their homebred heifer Moydrum U One.

The March 2021-born heifer is by Moydrum Sergio and out of a homebred dam Moydrum Ju Ju who herself is by Mogeely Joe.

She had earlier been tapped out as overall senior female champion.

Standing in the senior reserve position was another maiden heifer owned by Leitrim duo Francis and Ronan Cox, Antfield Una.

This March 2021-born heifer is by the English-bred Weeton Diamond Mine and out of a Bohey Jasper dam.

All-Ireland reserve supreme champion Carrowboy Uisce Beatha with Alan Gibbons, breeder, and Frank Gibbons. \ Tricia Kennedy

Local man Alan Gibbons stood in the supreme reserve overall position, capping off a super show season for the Gibbons family.

His October 2021-born bull is by Stouphill Bomber and out of Marganure Lady Haze, who herself is by Birches Littleman. He had earlier picked up the overall junior male champion sash.

The all-Ireland senior male champion with Thomas Mullaney; Nigel Brady, AW Ennis, sponsor; Eilis Mullooly, breeder; Diarmuid Mullaney; Sean Kilkenny, Irish Angus president; Maeve Mullooly, breeder; and Christopher and Padraig O’Connor, judges. \ Tricia Kennedy

The all-Ireland senior male champion rosette went to the Mullooly family for their March 2021-born bull Lavally Ultra. He is by HW Farghal going back to a homebred Netherton Mr Radar-bred dam.

Standing in the reserve senior male spot was another family steeped in Irish Angus history, the Mulligan family from Dromod in Co Leitrim.

Their April 2021-born Coolcarne Urambo ET capped off another very successful show season. He is by Clooncarne Frank going back to a homebred Killycar Commander-bred cow.

Not stopping there, the Mulligan family also picked up the reserve junior male champion title with their September 2021-born son of Clooncarne Frank.

The all-Ireland junior female champion with (from left) Alan Gibbons, breeder; David Gibbons; and Sean Kilkenny, Irish Angus president. \ Tricia Kennedy

The junior female championship went to Carrowboy Victory ET, a January 2022-born daughter of Lawsons Ford Bagatelle for the Gibbons family. Standing in reserve was Newstar Ultimate Peggy for Sean and Pierce Kilkenny from Ballinagh in Co Cavan. Their August 2021-born heifer is by Goulding No Limits going back to a HF Rebel-sired cow.

The Irish Angus Youth Development programme had a big entry across three different age categories. Taking first place in the junior section was Kieran Ryan from Castleblagh, Ballyhooley, Co Cork.

The winner in the intermediate section was Fiona Mulligan from Dromod, Co Leitrim, while Sinead Flanagan from Elphin in Co Roscommon took the first place rosette in the senior section.