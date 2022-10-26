This January 2022-born Shorthorn heifer weighed 290kg and sold for €1,760 (€6.06/kg).

The Moyside/Croghan Shorthorn breeders club held its annual show and sale in Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon, on Saturday last. There was over 100 cattle put through the ring, with a 92% clearance rate.

Maiden heifers ranged in price from €1,300 for lighter, plainer types to a top of €2,800.

Benjamin Lang had a great day’s trading, selling his pair of April 2021-born twin heifers for €2,500 and €2,800 each. They were by the bull Crooked Post Drover.

Weanling heifer trade

Weanling heifers saw the best trade of all, with most heifers in the 250kg to 300kg bracket making €3/kg to 4/kg. They ranged in price from €700 to €2,150.

The top price of €2,150 went to an April 2022-born heifer sired by Gavan Summit, bred by Longford woman Angela McGahern.

Angela also sold three other weanling heifers at €1,200, €1,750 and €1,350.

There was also a strong trade for commercial heifers, with the top-priced commercial heifer selling for €1,760.

‘Encouraging’

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, club chair Tony Roper said: “We were delighted with the sale with cattle travelling to a lot of different parts of Ireland with a few new buyers as well which is always encouraging to see.”

In pictures

This April 2022-born Shorthorn heifer weighed 300kg and sold for €900 (€3/kg).

This March 2022-born Shorthorn heifer weighed 285kg and sold for €1,100 (€3.86/kg).

This March 2022-born Shorthorn heifer weighed 320kg and sold for €1,750 (€5.47/kg).

This March 2022-born Shorthorn heifer weighed 225kg and sold for €900 (€4/kg).

This April 2022-born Shorthorn heifer weighed 260kg and sold for €920 (€3.53/kg).