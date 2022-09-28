East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has received assurances from Defra that the UK government will use powers in the NI Protocol Bill to ensure that animal medicines will continue to flow into NI once a grace period ends on 31 December 2022.

Estimates from within the sector suggest that up to 51% of vet medicines supplied into NI will be at risk if the rules that came with the NI protocol are fully applied.

The NI Protocol Bill, which is currently going through the houses of parliament, would give government ministers the power to override parts of the protocol.

“We would like to reach a negotiated agreement with the EU that would safeguard the supply of veterinary medicines to NI. If that is not possible, we will look to take measures to ensure that there is no cliff-edge moment for these critical medicines,” said Defra Minister Lord Benyon in a letter to the NI MP.

