MSD Animal Health is set acquire the assets of LIC Automation Ltd (LICA), a New Zealand-based technology provider for the dairy industry. Specific terms of the agreement have not not disclosed.

LICA manufactures and supplies specialised, integrated herd management systems and milk-testing sensors for the dairy industry.

The company’s automated offerings include Protrack technology solutions, which enables dairy farmers to gather information on milking habits of dairy cows, real-time milk analysis, animal evaluation and reproductive health and wellness.

LICA products are available in New Zealand and in selected European markets.

Expansion

“We are pleased to take this step forward with the acquisition of LICA technology, as we continue to broaden our portfolio with complementary products and technologies to advance animal well-being and outcomes for our customers,” MSD Animal Health president Rick DeLuca said.

“Our portfolio of enhanced dairy farm management and livestock intelligence solutions for the dairy industry help address the evolving customer needs of dairy farmers and strengthen our leadership in shaping the future of animal health.”