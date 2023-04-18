The course is now available through CAO.ie under the code MT784.

Munster Technological University (MTU) will now offer veterinary nursing at its Kerry campus in September 2023.

This level 7 bachelor of science (BSc) in veterinary nursing is a three-year programme and will offer students a chance to study vet nursing outside of UCD, TUS Athlone and Dundalk IT.

This development, according to MTU, is building on the success of related programmes in the university such as veterinary bioscience, wildlife biology, animal bioscience, agricultural science, pharmacy technician and pharmaceutical science.

The course is now available through CAO.ie under the code MT784. Late applications are open until 5pm on 1 May and the change of mind deadline is 5pm on 1 July.

Head of department, biological and pharmaceutical sciences Dr Gerard Corkery said the new programme will prepare students to become competent and accountable veterinary nurses.

"This programme has a strong educational basis, integrated with professional skills to equip graduates for a career in the field of veterinary nursing," he said.

Blended approach

Students will gain a strong foundation in the principles of veterinary nursing through a blend of traditional learning methods coupled with the use of immersive technology.

Opportunities to apply scientific principles in practicals and workshops are embedded throughout the on-campus delivery and in veterinary practice work placement during the second and third years of the programme.

All relevant practical competencies will also be covered in relation to dogs, cats, horses, farm animals and exotic species.

Dr Eilish Broderick from MTU said: "The delivery of this programme will be based on the development of four pillars of student development; core science and clinical knowledge, veterinary nursing knowledge, practical veterinary nursing skills development and professionalism of a veterinary nurse.

"This course, as with all our courses, has been developed in close collaboration and consultation with industry and practicing vets in the region. Graduates of this programme will help to meet the growing demand veterinary nurses across the country and beyond."