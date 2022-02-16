Choithrams customers can expect to see SuperValu brands as well as Irish brands such as The Happy Pear.

Musgrave has expanded its presence in Middle East following a new partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) retailer, Choithrams.

Choithrams, a retailer with over 40 stores across the UAE will be supplied by Musgrave with over 500 SuperValu products.

The announcement was made by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at Gulfood 2022 in Dubai, one of the world’s largest food fairs.

Other Irish brands and products from SuperValu’s Food Academy programme, will be available in Choithram stores also.

Global demand for Irish produce continues to grow thanks to its outstanding quality and the dedicated efforts of Bord Bia

Musgrave said, in a statement, that Choithrams customers can expect to see brands including The Happy Pear, which started out in the food academy, on shelves soon.

Minister McConalogue said: “Tremendous progress has been made in recent years in expanding the reach of Irish food to consumers across the globe.

“Global demand for Irish produce continues to grow thanks to its outstanding quality and the dedicated efforts of Bord Bia and the initiative of successful home-grown companies such as Musgrave.”

Superb opportunity

Noel Keeley Musgrave CEO said: “This new partnership with Choithrams is a superb opportunity for Musgrave to continue strategically expanding our presence in the Middle East.

“We look forward to offering customers the great value, premium quality produce which SuperValu is renowned for.”

Choithrams CEO, Rajiv Warrier, commenting on the agreement, said: “We have always been inspired by how passionate Irish people are about their heritage and their food. With Musgrave, we found a partner that we have perfect synergy with.

“This is a great opportunity to get the best of Irish food onto the supermarket shelves of Choithrams.”

Proud

Liam Hyland, director of export and international trade at Musgrave said that Choithrams is one of the leading retailers in the UAE and this deal means Musgrave can look forward to seeing SuperValu own-brand and other Irish products in all corners of the Gulf market.

“Some 75% of all our goods are sourced in Ireland and more than 1,800 local food producers and suppliers are supported by SuperValu.

“We’re immensely proud to work with so many local, Irish producers and we’re delighted to be able to offer them access to a wider global market of potential customers,” added Hyland.

Shane Hamill, Bord Bia’s regional manager for Asia, Middle East, Africa and Russia said that Irish produce is known for its premium quality and provenance and sustainability credentials.

He added: “This new agreement opens a world of possibilities for Irish suppliers and producers who will now have a further new avenue to sell their products to a growing international market.”