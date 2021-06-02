Gerd Müller was a renowned German soccer player, lethal in around the six yard box.

The other Müller, Thomas Müller, is also clinical up front. However, it was Ulrike Müller who grabbed my attention at the press conference in the aftermath of the CAP talks breakdown last Friday.

She was the lead negotiator for the European Parliament on the financial side of the deal and she didn’t pull her punches. She signalled out the Department of Agriculture in countries around Europe for being slow to move and not the farmers.

She said sometimes it’s the administration in member states who are the reluctant ones to embrace change … and not the farmers.

I chuckled quietly to myself, I’d never say anything like that about my friends in Kildare Street.