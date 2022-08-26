Overall Charolais champion at the Tullamore Show Goldstar Pepite, with owner Martin Ryan.

Mullinahone Co-op has appointed Martin Ryan as its new CEO.

Ryan is to take up the role in November.

He will join Mullinahone from Glanbia, where he has been head of its beef, equine and pet nutrition business for a number of years.

He is a former manager of Mid-Tipperary Co-op Mart, a role he held from 2010 to 2016.

Previous to that, he worked with Greencore for three years and he is also a former enterprise development officer with Macra.

Ryan is also a Charolais breeder and the Ryan family secured the top title at the national Charolais championship at the recent Tullamore Show with the French-imported cow Goldstar Pepite.