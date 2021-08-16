Multiple food products have been recalled due to the presence of a banned pesticide.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a number of recall notifications for food products due to contamination by the pesticide ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is not permitted for use in foods sold within the EU, but is approved for use by other countries outside of the bloc.

The following products have been recalled:

True Natural Goodness Organic Turmeric Powder. All best before dates between 10/11/2022 to 11/03/2023.

Nestlé Milkybar Mini Multipack ice cream with the batch code MI1099.

Nuii Salted Caramel ice cream with the batch code MI1115 and MI1114.

Carte D'or Strawberry Ice Cream with batch code L1123CL020, L1146AL020, L1146BL020 and L1147BL020; best before: 05/2023.

Italiamo Pesto alla Genovese with batch code MUB785; best before: 03/2024.

Crich Bio Cracker Sesame and Rosemary with batch code 5920; best before date: 30/11/2021.

Morliny Boczek z Komina with batch code 3250607933; use by date: 28/07/2021.

In addition, the food supplement Seven Seas Omega-3 and Immunity 30 Day Duo Pack have also been recalled due to the presence of 2-chloroethanol, a recognised reaction product of ethylene oxide.

Additive

The pesticide was found to have contaminated locust bean gum which is used as an additive in some food products in Europe.

Locust bean gum is a vegetable gum extracted from the seeds of the Carob tree. It is approved for use as a food additive in the EU.

It is used in a range of foods including ice-cream, breakfast cereals, meat products, confectionery, follow-on formulae, fine bakery wares, fermented milk products and cheese.

Ethylene oxide

Ethylene oxide is a chemical used as a pesticide, fumigant or sterilising agent. In the EU, the use of ethylene oxide as a pesticide or for the disinfection of food is not permitted.

Ethylene oxide is classified by the European Chemicals Agency as a mutagen, carcinogen and a reproductive toxicant.

Therefore the consumption of foods containing ethylene oxide does not pose an acute risk to health, but there is an increased health risk if foods contaminated with the active are consumed over a long period of time. Therefore, exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised.

