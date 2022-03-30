Following the announcement of the new Multi Species Sward Measure last week, uptake in seed sales is slow, despite the deadline of 4 April for farmers to apply.

While orders are slow on the farmer side, one merchant told the Irish Farmers Journal that the mixes “aren’t even made up yet”.

As part of the scheme, farmers will receive €50 per 12kg bag towards the price of the bag of seed.

Ultimately, the farmer is receiving €50/acre to reseed with multispecies swards.

Prices this week ranged from €85 to €96 per 12kg bag.

The mix must contain timothy, plantain, chicory, red clover, white clover and a perennial ryegrass variety to comply.