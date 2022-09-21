I see Munster Bovine is moving to recoup costs from the autumn/winter off-peak AI service by adding €10 on to its callout charge which will now be €20 per callout.

The letter was sent to all customers who used the Munster Bovine AI service between 1 September and 31 March last year. This does not include the insemination fee or the price of the straw.

The company is citing diesel costs as one of the main drivers of the increase. The autumn calf is getting more expensive all the time.